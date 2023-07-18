Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $658.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

