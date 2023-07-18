Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) rose 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 227,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 105,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.