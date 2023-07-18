Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 664.0 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $6.58 during trading on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Danske raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DNB Markets raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.