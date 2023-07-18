Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $450,981.99

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $450,981.99 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,870.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00304820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.51 or 0.00811856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00558209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00062584 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00119374 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

