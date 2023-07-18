Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Down 3.2%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 79,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 73,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Grown Rogue International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

