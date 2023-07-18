Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.99

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.99 and last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 42578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $2.1262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

