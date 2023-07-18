Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Shares Up 4.8%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.70. 73,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 77,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.43.

Hardwoods Distribution Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

