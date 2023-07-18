Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 1.8 %

HROWM traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 2,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,121. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.