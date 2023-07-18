Head to Head Comparison: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) versus Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $618.41 million 4.14 $239.01 million $3.43 11.47 Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.47 -$3.96 billion ($6.10) -1.59

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EVERTEC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.5% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 36.65% 29.70% 12.73% Clarivate -151.76% 8.39% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVERTEC and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 0 1 0 2.00 Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

EVERTEC presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 36.97%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Clarivate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ProQuest One, Pivot, Polaris, eBook Central, Vegs, Alma, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs; and Real World Data, Dialog, Drug Safety Triager, and healthcare and data solutions. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Innography, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; and CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

