Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 1,307,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

