HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HeartBeam Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BEATW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. HeartBeam has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

