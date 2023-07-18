Hedera (HBAR) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $32.46 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,470,383 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,470,383.303936 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05262208 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $23,920,569.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

