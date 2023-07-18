Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Heidelberg Materials stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.