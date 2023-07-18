Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Heidelberg Materials stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.