Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.2 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

