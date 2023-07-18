Hercules Site Services Plc (HERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hercules Site Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:HERC opened at GBX 32.34 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £20.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,617.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02. Hercules Site Services has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.14.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

