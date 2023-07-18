Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 314 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $734.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

