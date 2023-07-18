Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,626,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,334,551. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.