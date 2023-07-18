Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $10.44 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,484,250,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.08. 1,841,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,866. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

