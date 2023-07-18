Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of SNLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $15.24.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.