Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 474,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

