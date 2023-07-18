Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.81

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 19399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

