Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.81

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 19399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.
Holcim Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Holcim Cuts Dividend
Holcim Company Profile
Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Holcim
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.