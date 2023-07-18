Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Shares Up 0.6%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.