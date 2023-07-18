Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $86,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

