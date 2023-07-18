Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

