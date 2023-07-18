Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 3,335 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,152,649,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 59,132 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

