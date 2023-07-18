Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 3,454 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.