Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

