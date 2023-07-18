Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

CMCSA stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

