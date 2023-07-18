Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $201,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $381.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.76 and a 200 day moving average of $329.49. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $383.50.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

