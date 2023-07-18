Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $402.24 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $404.00. The company has a market capitalization of $381.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

