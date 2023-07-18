Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

