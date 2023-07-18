HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.79

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 239112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.24) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a report on Friday, July 7th. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.51) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 695 ($9.09) to GBX 675 ($8.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $735.00.

HSBC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

