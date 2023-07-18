Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.50 and a 200-day moving average of $263.55. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $184.23 and a 1-year high of $337.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

