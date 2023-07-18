Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

HBM stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,681. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

