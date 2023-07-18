Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $637.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.11.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $434.40 on Friday. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.69 and a 200-day moving average of $493.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

