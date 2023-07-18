iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 55,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,074,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $627.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.79). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,630,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 665,400 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 8.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,031,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

