illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

ILLM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded illumin from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

illumin Stock Performance

illumin stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. illumin has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 million, a P/E ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68.

About illumin

illumin ( NASDAQ:ILLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. illumin had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that illumin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

