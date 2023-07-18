IndiGG (INDI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,589.79

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $20,589.79 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

