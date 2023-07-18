Innova Gaming Group (TSE:IGG) Trading Down 0.4%

Innova Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50.

Innova Gaming Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Game Enterprises designs, develops, produces, markets, and services games, systems and tickets for the North American gaming industry, predominantly in the business to government (B2G) lottery sector. Its primary product is Lucky Tab machine (LT-3), an extended play instant ticket vending machine (ITVM) that dispenses tickets while simultaneously displaying the results of each ticket on a video monitor in an entertaining fashion.

