Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF remained flat at $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

