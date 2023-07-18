Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys 88 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £122.32 ($159.94).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Patrick McMahon acquired 90 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £122.40 ($160.04).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Patrick McMahon purchased 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,518.83).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Patrick McMahon purchased 80 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £123.20 ($161.09).

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CCR traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 137.80 ($1.80). 217,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,347. The firm has a market cap of £541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.18, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37. C&C Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 201.20 ($2.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,770.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,034.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. C&C Group’s payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

