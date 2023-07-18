Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells 34 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $13,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.29. The stock had a trading volume of 545,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,726. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.35 and a 200 day moving average of $327.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

