Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 170 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $23,398.80.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,202. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of F5 by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

