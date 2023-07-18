Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,197.78.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95.
  • On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

loanDepot Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE LDI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 413,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,320. The firm has a market cap of $712.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.47. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

