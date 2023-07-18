Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,197.78.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95.

On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

NYSE LDI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 413,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,320. The firm has a market cap of $712.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.47. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

