Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 84,615 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Royce Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $2,285,987.48.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 317,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

