Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.70.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.03. 269,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.43 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,250 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

