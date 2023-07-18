Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $112.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of IBKR opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,748 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,579,000 after acquiring an additional 384,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

