International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 127.6% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 188,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 36,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 939,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $2,856,905,000,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,793. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

