International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 42388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,526,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,717,000 after purchasing an additional 864,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,025,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,905,000 after purchasing an additional 230,692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,969,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

