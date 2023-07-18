Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.50. The stock had a trading volume of 427,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,622. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $355.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.23 and its 200-day moving average is $279.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

