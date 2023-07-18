Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $384.67

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $384.67 and last traded at $384.61, with a volume of 30484011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.61.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.76 and its 200 day moving average is $329.49.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
